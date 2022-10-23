Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Department of Post Graduate Hindi, Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, organised the Deepotsav programme on Saturday. The event was held under the guidance of Professor Nishi Arora, the head of the department. Students first cleaned their department and later decorated it with rangolis, earthen lamps, etc. College principal Tanveer Likhari inaugurated the programme.

GNDEC wins overall trophy

The three-day Central Zone Youth Festival concluded at Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, on Saturday. Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, bagged the overall trophy at the festival, whereas Gulzar Group of Institutes was declared was the first runner-up. Gurcharan Singh, Chairman, Gulzar Group of Institutes, congratulated the winners and participants on the occasion.

Bandi Chhor Divas celebrated

Students of GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu, Jagraon, celebrated Bandi Chhor Divas. Agampreet Kaur, a pupil of Class IX, shared information about the historical significance of Bandi Chhor Divas in her speech and shed light on the life of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. Ramanjot Kaur Grewal congratulated the students on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali.

Students observe Green Diwali

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College celebrated green Diwali in the college. Youth Club, Eco Club and the NSS unit of the college took the initiative to celebrate it. The celebrations started with a prayer and lighting earthen lamps. Students were urged to shun firecrackers this Diwali.

Rangoli-making competition

Various activities, including an inter-house rangoli-making competition, were organised at Ryan International School, to mark the Diwali celebrations. Around 95 students from classes 9 and 10 participated in the competition. The principal of the school congratulated the winners on the occasion.