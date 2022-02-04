Defacement of govt, pvt properties goes unabated at Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 3

Like any other elections, the ensuing Assembly polls too have turned out to be a bane. Candidates and their supporters are violating the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act with impunity. What to talk of defacing boundary walls of private-owned premises, violators are not sparing even government properties.

Though officials of the civic bodies in the region have been removing posters from time to time, in the absence of any complaint from owners of defaced properties the administration is unable to act against violators.

Despite instructions by the Election Commission of India and repeated warnings of returning officers, candidates do not bother to advise their supporters to refrain from pasting their election campaign posters on any individual’s land, building, compound or boundary walls.

The Manual of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of candidates and their supporters is nothing less than a paper. Government offices, public undertakings and educational institutes are no exception for violators.

The undesirable act of candidates, besides defacing properties inconveniences residents. Supporters paste posters and banners on such properties at night in the town.

Although some owners object to defacement of their property, a majority of them prefer to bear the loss.

Charu Sharma from Buta Chakki Wala Mohalla regretted that even educated people were unconcerned about following guidelines of the Election Commission of India and violating the norms with impunity.

“We remain busy removing posters pasted by supporters of candidates during night. There is always a fear that arguments might turn into scuffles if we try to stop violators from defacing our homes. Today only, when I tried to stop a team from spoiling our property, they continued doing their job arguing that their candidate will get walls painted if he wins,” said Charu Sharma.

Officials at the local police station said no complaint on the matter had been received till now.