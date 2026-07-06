Defacement of public property draws Ludhiana residents’ ire

Unauthorised banners, hoardings and posters cropping up on public property across the city have led to a furore among residents, who have called for strict action against all violations.

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Locals allege defacement of public assets has seen a spike even as there are at least a few months still to go for the Assembly elections.

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Walls, electric poles, road dividers, public buildings, flyovers, heritage structures, traffic signboards and other public assets are seen covered with posters, banners, flex boards, stickers, writings and unauthorised advertisements.

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“We believe laws must apply equally to everyone, regardless of their social, political, religious or economic status,” said a resident, urging the authorities to take action against all violators.

Many residents have signed a petition to condemn the defacement and have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in connection with the issue.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojsavi Alankar said the authorities will take necessary action against violations.

“We are roping in non-governmental organisations and other groups to raise awareness among the masses, urging them not to deface public property. It can be done on legal and designated channels. However, if the violations continue, we will take strict action against the violators,” he added.

Social activist Maneet Dewan said a lion’s share of the blame goes to political parties, religious organisations, commercial establishments, coaching institutes, event organisers and real estate promoters.

Residents said the defacement affected the city’s beauty and identity, increased maintenance costs, distracted road users and created safety hazards. According to them, not taking actions against the violations sends a dangerous message — one that says influential groups were above the law.

The residents maintained political leaders, religious institutions and community organisations should lead by example and uphold the highest standards of civic responsibility.

Their key demands included a prohibition on unauthorised posters, banners, flex boards, wall writings and advertisements on public property; immediate removal of all illegal publicity material; hefty fines and penalties on violators; enhanced penalties for repeat offenders; recovery of removal and cleaning costs from the responsible parties; public disclosure of major violators; designating locations where advertisements and public notices may be displayed; and strict accountability from officials concerned for failure to enforce laws.