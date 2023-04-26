Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 25

Following the notices to recover outstanding bills with a warning to snap power supply in case of non-compliance, a majority of government departments, who were on the defaulter list of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), have rushed to clear the dues, officials have confirmed.

Power Dept’s outstanding bills swell to Rs 16.73 l The Department of Power, which is the administrative department of the PSPCL, was still among the defaulters. Its outstanding bills have further swelled to Rs 16.73 lakh. Paid and outstanding amounts Bills cleared Rs 12,952.43 Outstanding Rs 12,037.25 (Source: PSPCL, amount in rupees lakh)

With almost Rs 130 crore already paid within days of issuing notices, at least 33 government departments still owe over Rs 120 crore to the PSPCL, the updated list of defaulters revealed.

PSPCL’s Chief Engineer (Operations), Central Zone, SR Vashishat, told The Tribune here on Tuesday that many departments have started paying their outstanding bills to avoid disconnection of power supply and legal proceedings to recover the dues.

He said a sum of Rs 120.37 crore was still outstanding against 33 government departments, most of which had also started the process to clear their dues in part payments.

The latest list of defaulters, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that the Water Supply and Sanitation department was still the top defaulter, with the maximum of Rs 5,063.46 lakh pending, while the Health and Family Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayats departments still ranked second and third on the defaulters’ list, with outstanding bills of Rs 2,259.46 lakh and Rs 2,000.61 lakh, respectively, pending against them.

Among other defaulter departments, the departments of Agriculture owed Rs 75.06 lakh and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries owed Rs 11.23 lakh. The Sewerage Board owed Rs 29.68 lakh to the PSPCL, the Mandi Board owed Rs 1.25 lakh and other departments, including the BSNL, had to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 10.18 lakh for their power consumption to the PSPCL.

Power snapping to hit public services

In case the power supply of the defaulter government departments is snapped, the public services provided by them would be hit. For instance, the top defaulter Water Supply and Sanitation department’s power suspension would suspend water supply, Health department’s power snapping would badly affect functioning of health services, and disconnection of Rural Development and Panchayat department’s power connection would result in suspension of public services run by it, mostly in rural areas.

Recovery process on: ETO

“The process to recover outstanding bills from the defaulters, including government departments, is on. All defaulters have been served notices to clear dues without delay, failing which their power connections will be snapped and legal proceedings initiated to recover the amount,” Power MinisterHarbhajan Singh ETO said.