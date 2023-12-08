Defending champions Punjab, runners-up Tamil Nadu make it to men's quarterfinals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 7

Following the conclusion of the league round, the stage is all set for knock-out phase matches in the ongoing 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium.

In the men’s section, defending champions Punjab along with last years’ runners-up Tamil Nadu besides Delhi, Rajasthan and Indian Railways while in the women’s category, reigning champions Indian Railways along with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab have secured berths in the quarterfinals.

In the pre-quarterfinals, teams that booked their berths include Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Karnataka in the men’s section, while Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat made it to the pre-quarterfinals in the women’s category.

In a late evening match (men), played on Wednesday, Indian Railways warded off stiff challenge from Tamil Nadu before stitching up a thin margin victory (63-61) however today, they lost to Delhi 79-86, Rajasthan beat Telangana 94-71 and Tamil Nadu outplayed Kerala 93-64 which made it a triple tie in group B among Tamil Nadu, Indian Railways and Delhi. Tamil Nadu stood first by better point quotient, followed by Indian Railways and Delhi in qualifier from level 2 to level 1.

Karnataka beat Goa 79-43 and Chandigarh beat Uttar Pradesh 71-65 to make it to the last eight stage.

In the women’s section, Gujarat outclassed Telangana 72-62, Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana 67-39 to advance into the pre-quarterfinals. Chhattisgarh beat West Bengal 82-55, Delhi beat Maharashtra 65-63, Punjab beat Uttar Pradesh 61-56 and Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu 74-55.