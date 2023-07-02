Deficiency of essential nutrients affects vegetative stage of plants: Agri expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

Each plant nutrient performs a crucial role in plant growth and development. Now that farmers have transplanted rice crop in Punjab, it is important to take care of these deficiencies and adopt ways to improve the same.

Deficiency of an essential nutrient makes it impossible for the plant to complete the vegetative or reproductive stage of its life cycle. Such deficiency is specific to the element in question and can be prevented or corrected only by supplying that particular nutrient element, said OS Sandhu from Punjab Agricultural University’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Similarly, though micronutrients are needed in much smaller quantities, they are necessary for growth and development of plants. Among the different micronutrients, deficiency of zinc (Zn) and iron (Fe) is most commonly seen in kharif crops in Punjab, added SK Kataria from KVK.

Zinc deficiency in rice is characterised by multiple symptoms that usually appear 4-6 weeks after sowing in direct seeded rice (DSR) and 2-3 weeks after transplanting in transplanted rice. The leaves develop brown blotches and streaks that may fuse to cover older leaves entirely, plants remain stunted and in severe cases may die, while those that recover will show substantial delay in maturity and reduction in yield.

The application of Zinc Sulphate to the soil is the most common way of ameliorating zinc deficiency. If the previous crop in the same field had shown symptoms of zinc deficiency, 25-kg per acre of zinc sulphate heptahydrate or 16-kg per acre of zinc sulphate monohydrate should be applied at the time of puddling. However, if the deficiency is noticed in the growing rice crop, then apply the mentioned quantity of zinc sulphate as soon as possible.

In highly deteriorated soils, symptoms of zinc deficiency sometimes appear in patches even after the application of the recommended dose of zinc sulphate. In that event, broadcast 10-kg of zinc sulphate heptahydrate or 6.5-kg zinc sulphate monohydrate per acre, mixed with an equal quantity of dry soil on the affected patches, said Sandhu.

Iron deficiency is most commonly seen in DSR due to absence of reduced conditions in the soil. The symptoms of the deficiency include interveinal yellowing spreads to older leaves, while in severe deficiency, the top leaves become completely bleached and show a pale yellow to whitish discoloration. In most severe conditions, the plants die and often the crop fails completely.