Defunct lifts at Ludhiana MC office inconvenience visitors

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 6

Visitors especially physically challenged and elderly face a lot of inconvenience as both lifts at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar are lying defunct for over past two months.

The offices of the MC Commissioner and Zonal Commissioner are located on first floor while the Mayor’s office is located on the second floor of the MC building.

The office of the District Food Supplies Controller (under the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) is located on the third floor of the same MC building.

The non-availability of the ramp has increased woes of physically challenged persons. Many times, they reach the third floor of the MC building with much efforts due to non-functional lifts.

An MC employee said, “These lifts have not been functioning for the past few months. There is no information about when these lifts will be repaired.”

An elderly Narinder Singh said, “When I visited the Department of Food Supplies I found that lifts were not functional. It was difficult for me to use stairs to reach the third floor of the MC building due to a knee problem. When lifts are available, these should be made functional. The Municipal Corporation should take immediate steps to get lifts repaired so that the public can use them.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he would ask officials to do the needful to make the lifts functional.

Earlier, the MC had planned to install elevators at the MC and other offices, including the Zone A office, near Mata Rani Chowk, but nothing has been done so far.