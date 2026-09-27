DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Degrees conferred on 450 students at Ludhiana college

Degrees conferred on 450 students at Ludhiana college

SCD Government College, Ludhiana, organises annual convocation ceremony

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students in a jubilant mood after the convocation ceremony at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement
At least 450 students received their degrees on Saturday during the annual convocation ceremony organised by SCD Government College at the Sahir Auditorium.Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor Jatinder Pal Singh Gill was the chief guest at the ceremony.

A total of 245 postgraduate and 205 undergraduate degrees were conferred on students. The college magazine, The Sutlej, for the session 2025-26 was also unveiled on the occasion.

Advertisement

Gill, also an alumnus of the college from the 1982 batch, is an eminent academician and administrator with over 37 years of experience in academia, research and administration, and has served in several important positions at the veterinary university.

Advertisement

Principal Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu presented the college’s annual report, highlighting the academic, infrastructural, cultural and sporting achievements.

He highlighted the development of modern facilities, including state-of-the-art science laboratories, a fully equipped gymnasium, an upgraded library and smart classrooms.

Advertisement

Delivering the convocation address, Gill expressed his pride and gratitude in being part of the ceremony and recalled his association with the college as an alumnus with fondness and nostalgia. He congratulated the principal, faculty and non-teaching staff for the meticulous organisation of the event.

Addressing the students, he described the convocation as the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and urged them to view it as the beginning of a new chapter.

He encouraged them to remain committed to lifelong learning, read books and biographies of inspiring personalities such as APJ Abdul Kalam, and use mobile phones and social media judiciously. Gill encouraged the students to explore entrepreneurship, startups, innovation, higher education and research opportunities, including those available abroad.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts