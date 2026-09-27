Degrees conferred on 450 students at Ludhiana college

A total of 245 postgraduate and 205 undergraduate degrees were conferred on students. The college magazine, The Sutlej, for the session 2025-26 was also unveiled on the occasion.

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Gill, also an alumnus of the college from the 1982 batch, is an eminent academician and administrator with over 37 years of experience in academia, research and administration, and has served in several important positions at the veterinary university.

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Principal Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu presented the college’s annual report, highlighting the academic, infrastructural, cultural and sporting achievements.

He highlighted the development of modern facilities, including state-of-the-art science laboratories, a fully equipped gymnasium, an upgraded library and smart classrooms.

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Delivering the convocation address, Gill expressed his pride and gratitude in being part of the ceremony and recalled his association with the college as an alumnus with fondness and nostalgia. He congratulated the principal, faculty and non-teaching staff for the meticulous organisation of the event.

Addressing the students, he described the convocation as the culmination of years of hard work and dedication, and urged them to view it as the beginning of a new chapter.

He encouraged them to remain committed to lifelong learning, read books and biographies of inspiring personalities such as APJ Abdul Kalam, and use mobile phones and social media judiciously. Gill encouraged the students to explore entrepreneurship, startups, innovation, higher education and research opportunities, including those available abroad.