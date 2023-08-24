Dehlon police nab two of five murder suspects

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 23

The Dehlon police claimed to have arrested two of

the five men who had allegedly beaten a farmer to death on Monday.

The deceased hailed from Mukandpur village in Ludhiana district. The arrested men have been identified as Jagpreet Singh Jagpeeta and Pritpal Singh Laddi of Mukandpur. They were nabbed by a police team led by ACP Guriqbal Singh and SHO Dehlon Paramdeep Singh when they were trying to leave the area on Tuesday evening.

The police are conducting raids on the suspected hideouts of Shingara Singh, the main suspect, Raju and Banti, who had absconded after thrashing the deceased, Gurmit Singh.

A dispute and litigation over a piece of 50-biswa land was cited to be the reason behind the murder. Neither the victim nor the suspect had approached the Dehlon police for any preventive action against each other.

The suspect had conspired to take revenge after an alleged scuffle with Gurmit the previous night. The suspect had consumed liquor before the murderous attack on Gurmit at his house on Monday.

Gurmit’s wife Davinder Kaur told the police that the suspect had thrashed her husband on Monday morning, after which he was shifted to a hospital in an unconscious condition. However, the victim succumbed to the injuries. The body of the deceased was cremated at his native village after an autopsy on Tuesday.

A perusal of the FIR revealed that the complainant, Davinder of Ghungrana village, had married Gurmit about 30 years ago and their son Kuldeep Singh had been staying at Ghungrana.

Shingara, the main suspect, and the deceased were fighting a court case over a land dispute and other personal reasons. The suspect had been threatening the victim’s family to force them to withdraw the case.

“When the suspect started threatening us of dire consequences, we (the complainant and the deceased) also started staying at Ghungrana and had come to Mukandpur village only a couple of days before the assault,” Davinder told the police.

The SHO said that special police teams had been deployed to raid the hideouts of the absconding suspects and they would be arrested soon.

#Mandi