Deity’s silver jewellery, vehicle stolen from Ludhiana temple

A theft occurred at the Vaishno Devi temple in the Kishor Nagar area on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. Late on Wednesday night, a masked person entered the temple and stole the deity’s silver jewellery. The thief also took away the priest’s Honda Activa scooter. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident at the religious site irked residents of the area.

The CCTV footage showed a masked man wearing a skullcap entering the temple. The suspect wandered around for a while, conducting a recce, and then committed the theft.

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The temple priest, Jai Bhagwan Sharma, said the masked man entered the temple at night and stole silver jewellery of the deity.

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He said the thief also took away his Honda Activa which he had purchased last year only.

The temple management has provided the police with complete information about stolen silver items and the vehicle. The police are investigating the matter and making efforts to identify the suspects on the basis of the CCTV footage. He would be nabbed soon.

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The total value of the stolen silver items was also being assessed, the priest said.