Delay in elevated road project irks commuters

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 14

Dumping of construction waste at several places from Samrala Chowk to Ferozepur road due to the elevated road project has been causing huge inconvenience to commuters and residents. During the peak hours, traffic jams are a common sight here and sometimes even the emergency vehicles get stuck on the road.

Although traffic cops have been deployed at certain points to check the traffic jam yet frequent traffic snarl ups can be witnessed at several intersections and points.

Notably, Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project had started in October 2017 and the project was supposed to be completed by 2020.

The 12.951-km elevated road is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from octroi post on Ferozepur Road (NH 95) to Samrala Chowk

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora had directed NHAI officials to clear all debris from service lanes along the road on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway within a week. The NHAI Project Director, Krishan Sachdeva, had also assured the MP that the work will be completed within a week. Debris was also removed from certain points but due to the ongoing construction activity, heaps of fresh debris come up again.

Amit Sharma, a resident of Ferozepur road, said due to the delay in completion of the project, vehicles often get stuck on this road.

Raman Arora, a provisional store owner near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Ferozepur Road, said plumes of dust owing to the construction enter his shop and settles over the goods lying there. “We have no problem from the project but its slow pace is hitting our business because commuters hesitate to stopover at shops situated on the road. In nutshell, we are suffering from the past over four years and still we don’t know for how many years we have to face inconvenience,” alleged shopkeeper Raman.

Residents said due to the ongoing project, traffic lights at certain points are also lying closed which is also one of the reasons of traffic snarls. Traffic cops should be deployed at such points where traffic lights are not working.

Cops mull using drones to check congestion

The Ludhiana traffic police is mulling to use drones to check the traffic mess on the highway and other sensitive points. Cops operating drone cameras after noticing the traffic jam will immediately inform the traffic police via wireless for clearing the mess. Yesterday, cops had done a trial and soon the drone cameras are likely to be deployed to improve the traffic. As per sources, drones may help the traffic police to take routine update about the traffic situation due to the ongoing elevated road project.

Traffic police on toes

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Gurdial Singh said under construction project has no doubt slowed down traffic on the road but traffic police is daily putting extra efforts to clear the traffic jam. Traffic police is even in touch with the officials of the NHAI who are supervising the project. Whenever police see traffic snarls due to the dumping of construction waste, police immediately ask the NHAI officials to clear the same so that commuters may not stuck in traffic. In fact on the call of traffic police, the NHAI had removed heaps of soil and construction waste from the several points on the Ferozepur road.