Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 10

People are forced to face a lot of inconvenience as the NHAI’s elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road is still lying incomplete even after missing the deadline.

Now, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar here has complained to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways against the delay in the completion of the project.

Commuters generally face traffic snarls on Ferozepur Road due to the ongoing project work. Traders and businessmen have also raised voices against the delay in the completion of the project. Currently, parking of vehicles is another major issue on the road. MC’s parking lot sites on the stretch were earlier dismantled due to the project.

In his complaint to the Union Minister and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Baljeet Singh, a civil engineer-cum-resident of BRS Nagar, said the elevated road project was started in October 2017 and was supposed to be completed by 2020. But, it was still lying incomplete, leaving commuters and residents to suffer a lot.

He said: “Residents of BRS Nagar as well as other adjoining colonies situated along with the project are facing inconvenience due to the prolonged delay in the completion of the project. Commuters generally use alternative routes of inner localities such as Gurdev Nagar, Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar to reach their destinations which is creating chaos in these areas. It has resulted in an increase in air pollution too. The commuters, especially two-wheeler riders and those using public transport, and traffic police personnel are breathing the polluted air caused by extra burning of fuel as well as particulate matters in the air due to the ongoing construction works and machinery being used in it.”

Anoop Kumar, a businessman in the Ferozepur Road area, said: “When the project was started around five years ago, we were told that it would be completed by 2020 but it has not been even completed till February 2022. Thus, we are forced to face long traffic jams. Flying plumes of dust due to the ongoing project have increased our woes. Our business has badly affected due to the delay in

completion of the project. We want that it must be completed without any further delay.”

Jaipal Singh, a former professor and resident of Panchsheel Vihar, said: “Traffic jams due to the ongoing project is a routine problem that I commonly face on Ferozepur Road. Sometimes, I prefer to pass through other routes to avoid jams

on the road. A lot of problems are being faced by commuters.”

The traffic jams are affecting their health. The fuel is wasted and pollution increases due to the traffic jams. Hefty fine should be imposed on contractors who failed to meet the deadline. Responsibilities of officials must be fixed,” he said.

Complaints from Shopkeepers, bizmen

Commuters generally face traffic snarls on Ferozepur Road due to the ongoing elevated road project work. Traders and businessmen have also raised voices against the delay in the completion of the project. Currently, parking of vehicles is another major issue on the road. Earlier, MC’s parking lot sites on the stretch were dismantled due to the project.