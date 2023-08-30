‘Delay’ in issuing registration certificates irks transporters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Transporters are reportedly facing hardships due to alleged delays in obtaining registration certificates and other vehicle-related documents from the RTA office here.

The Ludhiana Transporters Welfare Association has lodged complaints in this regard with both the DC and the working president of the AAP’s Punjab unit.

Members of the association alleged that the RTA officials were frequently unavailable in the office. They have also sought a more user-friendly application process for obtain national permits.