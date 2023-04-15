Delayed payments to MSMEs: Make changes in portal, AITF writes to govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

All Industries and Trade Forum (AITF) has written to the Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (M/o MSMEs), Government of India, about non-adherence to the notification on the delayed payments to MSMEs, due to which many businesses are allegedly suffering.

AITF president Badish Jindal said MSMEs were suffering unnecessarily due to non-adherence to the Ministry's notification, which says: “In case of an upward change in terms of investment in plant and machinery or equipment or turnover or both, and consequent re-classification, an enterprise shall continue to avail all non-tax benefits of the category (micro or small or medium) it was in before the re-classification, for a period of three years from the date of such upward change.”

Appreciating the efforts of the Ministry for providing benefits to over seven crore MSMEs in India, the AITF president said: “It was mentioned by the Ministry about non-tax benefits, including those of the various schemes of the government, like public procurement policy, delayed payments, etc. Unfortunately, none of the government departments is adhering to these instructions in the country.”

"They are giving benefits on the basis of the current status of MSMEs. Even the website of MSME 'Samadhaan' does not accept the delayed payment cases of such units whose present status is medium. In such a scenario, thousands of units are being deprived of their right to register cases in the delayed payment councils."

Jindal added that even in a small state like Punjab, more than 1,000 cases of medium sector industries had been refused by the delayed payment councils, as the same were not being accepted by online portals of the concerned scheme.

On behalf of the AITF, Jindal has requested the Ministry to immediately modify the portal of MSME 'Samadhaan' and issue rectifying instructions to all the state and Central government departments concerned and delayed payment councils of the country.