Delayed work on sewer repair at parking irks commuters, traders

Residents and shopkeepers near Bhadaur House are facing severe inconvenience due to the delayed sewerage repair work started by the Municipal Corporation around 20 days ago. The civic body had dug up a portion of the parking lot at Bhadaur House to repair damaged sewer pipes but locals alleged that the work has been left incomplete for the past nearly 10 days, leaving the portion dug up and waterlogged.

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With the repair work moving at a snail’s pace, sewerage overflow has now become a regular issue in the locality. Dirty water mixed with waste can be seen accumulated in the lot, emanating foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions for pedestrians, shopkeepers and commuters passing through the busy stretch.

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Traders said the stagnant sewer water was affecting businesses as customers avoid stopping near the market area due to the unbearable stench. Commuters were also facing difficulty navigating through the damaged portion of the parking lot, especially during peak traffic hours. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are reportedly at more risk due to the uneven surface and overflowing water.

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Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the work has not picked up pace. They urged Municipal Corporation officials to resume and complete the pending repair work before the situation worsens further during the upcoming monsoon season.

Shopkeepers in the area said while they welcomed the repair of old sewer lines, the prolonged delay had added to their problems, instead of providing relief. They demanded that civic officials should ensure cleaning of the area after completion of the work to restore normal movement in the market.

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The SE, Ekjot Singh, said: “I will direct officials to resolve the problem soon.”