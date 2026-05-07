icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Delayed work on sewer repair at parking irks commuters, traders

Delayed work on sewer repair at parking irks commuters, traders

Work has been left incomplete for 10 days, leaving portion dug up, waterlogged

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:25 AM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Water accumulates in the dug-up portion of the parking lot at Bhadaur House in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Residents and shopkeepers near Bhadaur House are facing severe inconvenience due to the delayed sewerage repair work started by the Municipal Corporation around 20 days ago. The civic body had dug up a portion of the parking lot at Bhadaur House to repair damaged sewer pipes but locals alleged that the work has been left incomplete for the past nearly 10 days, leaving the portion dug up and waterlogged.

Advertisement

With the repair work moving at a snail’s pace, sewerage overflow has now become a regular issue in the locality. Dirty water mixed with waste can be seen accumulated in the lot, emanating foul smell and creating unhygienic conditions for pedestrians, shopkeepers and commuters passing through the busy stretch.

Advertisement

Traders said the stagnant sewer water was affecting businesses as customers avoid stopping near the market area due to the unbearable stench. Commuters were also facing difficulty navigating through the damaged portion of the parking lot, especially during peak traffic hours. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are reportedly at more risk due to the uneven surface and overflowing water.

Advertisement

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the work has not picked up pace. They urged Municipal Corporation officials to resume and complete the pending repair work before the situation worsens further during the upcoming monsoon season.

Shopkeepers in the area said while they welcomed the repair of old sewer lines, the prolonged delay had added to their problems, instead of providing relief. They demanded that civic officials should ensure cleaning of the area after completion of the work to restore normal movement in the market.

Advertisement

The SE, Ekjot Singh, said: “I will direct officials to resolve the problem soon.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts