Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

In another boost to industrial development, a textile park has been approved over 1,000 acres of land at Koom Kalan in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

The park, which will be set up under the PM Mitra Scheme, will boost all kinds of textile activities through various industrial units in the industrial capital of the state, the officials have said.

A high-level delegation, led by Union Textile Additional Secretary Vijoy Kumar Singh and comprising Deputy Secretary Manoj Sinha and Punjab Industries Director Sibin C, visited the proposed site to assess the ground-level requirements for the industrial park here on Friday evening.

The delegation also visited Youngman Woolen Mills Pvt Ltd at Seera village on Rahon Road here, which has been selected under the Centre’s prestigious PLI scheme.

In an interaction with the representatives of textile industry, Union Textile Additional Secretary Vijoy Kumar Singh gave a brief of the PM Mitra Scheme, under which a plug and play model would be created over 500 acres of the total 1,000-acre textile park site.

He said the plug and play area will be reserved for manufacturing activity, while the rest of the 500 acres will be used for common utilities like roads, CETPs, STPs, boilers, special activities for research and development, testing laboratories, training, exhibition and convention centres.

“Discussions were held at length by the team to understand the grassroots-level problems of the textile industry and the necessary infrastructure required to be developed at the proposed park like testing labs, workers’ hostels and textile machinery manufacturing industry,” the Industries Director said, while adding that the industrialists raised various issues and gave suggestions for better future of the textile industry.