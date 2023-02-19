Delhi-Amritsar expressway fails to take off in Ludhiana dist: NHAI

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 18

The construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway has failed to take off in Ludhiana district, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

Reason: Non-availability of land for country’s one of the most critical highway project, which will reduce the distance between Delhi and Amritsar by about 40-km and provide travel time from Delhi to Amritsar within 4-4.5-hours and Delhi to Katra within 6-6.5-hours.

The development assumes significance as the work to build the expressway was awarded in April last but due to the non-availability of the land falling under the project, the construction work could not begin on the ground.

While the physical possession of around 58 per cent of the land required to build 38.95-km stretch of one of the six greenfield expressways identified under the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I and included in the list of 22 greenfield corridors in the Budget announcements for last fiscal, falling across 24 villages in Ludhiana district, has already been taken, the land acquisition for the rest 42 per cent of the project has hit a roadblock with the landowners continue to resist giving away their land for want of higher compensation amount, officials have said.

The NHAI Expressway Project Director, Santosh Arya, told The Tribune, here on Friday that the possession of 22.7-km of land had already been taken while the land for the remaining 16.25-km stretch was yet to be acquired in Ludhiana district.

He said the work on the project had already taken off in six districts across Punjab and has been expedited to meet the revised deadline while the construction could not be started in two districts – Ludhiana and Gurdaspur – for want of land.

“Of the total eight project packages in Punjab, work on five packages, comprising 193-km passing through Sangrur, Patiala, Malerkotla, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts is in progress while another package in Pathankot will take off in April,” Arya revealed, while informing that work in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur districts could only start once the total land for the project will be made available.

In Gurdaspur, 21.09-km of total 43.6-km land had been acquired.

He said 44 per cent work had been completed on package 6, 40 per cent on package 7, 18 per cent on package 10, 8 per cent on package 9, and 5 per cent on package 11.

“Package 6 work started on May 23 last and in last around 8 months, 44 per cent physical progress has been achieved while construction on package 7 began on July 11 last and 40 per cent physical progress has been achieved in last 7 months,” he detailed, while adding that NHAI was ready to start the work for package 8 and 11 as well for which the contractor had also been appointed.

“However, land acquisition remains the main issue. If the land is acquired soon, the construction can be started immediately,” the NHAI Project Director asserted.

The 361.656-km proposed length of the 650-km-long expressway falls in Punjab.

The expressway project’s greenfield section comprises 15 packages, including 12 on the 397-km Delhi-Gurdaspur section and 3 on the 99-km Nakodar-Amritsar spur.

According to the project report, the Punjab section of the 650-km-long expressway being constructed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore with completion deadline of October, 2023, begins from near Galoli village in Patiala and ends at Gurdaspur bypass. The proposed Amritsar greenfield connectivity starts from Nakodar and ends near the canal on Amritsar-Ajnala road.

The project alignment of Punjab section passes through Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts while the alignment of greenfield connectivity to Amritsar crosses through Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar districts.

Distance to be reduced

The expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Amritsar by about 40-km and provide travel time from Delhi to Amritsar within 4-4.5-hours and Delhi to Katra within 6-6.5-hours.

Since the four-lane access-controlled road expandable to 8 lanes being developed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) passes through Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, it will provide the shortest connectivity to industrial and economic hubs of Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Sangrur in Punjab, Ambala in Haryana, Kathua, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh.

It will also provide shortest connectivity to important Sikh shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, and the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib international corridor in Punjab.

PROJECT REPORT

Estimated cost: Rs 25,000 crore

Total length: 650-km

Main Expressway: 550-km

Greenfield expressway: 397-km

Greenfield spur: 99-km

Punjab section: 362-km

Ludhiana stretch: 38.95-km

Lanes: 4 (expandable to 8)

Right of way: 90-meter

Owner: NHAI

Status: Work awarded

Completion deadline: Dec 2025

Project model: HAM