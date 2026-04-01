icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Delhi builder booked for duping city trader of Rs 3 cr

Delhi builder booked for duping city trader of Rs 3 cr

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:35 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police have initiated a probe into allegations levelled by the complainant. File
Advertisement

The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated a probe into an FIR registered against a builder of Delhi for allegedly duping a local trader of Rs 3 crore on the pretext of selling a land to the latter at Rs 21 crore.

Advertisement

The complainant, Manjot Singh Mann, of Fineway Enclave Private Limited, Jawaddi Bridge, alleged that the suspect, Puneet Beriwala of Vipul Limited, Malvia Nagar, Delhi, had signed an agreement to sell 10.83-acre land for Rs 21 crore to the victim on June 30, 2021, and took Rs 3 crore from him as advance payment. The land is situated at Vipul World, Bhanohar Punjab village in Ludhiana district. The suspect allegedly duped the complainant as he neither returned the advance amount nor transferred the land in his name.

Advertisement

The police have initiated a probe into allegations levelled by the complainant.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts