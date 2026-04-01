Delhi builder booked for duping city trader of Rs 3 cr

The Sarabha Nagar police have initiated a probe into an FIR registered against a builder of Delhi for allegedly duping a local trader of Rs 3 crore on the pretext of selling a land to the latter at Rs 21 crore.

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The complainant, Manjot Singh Mann, of Fineway Enclave Private Limited, Jawaddi Bridge, alleged that the suspect, Puneet Beriwala of Vipul Limited, Malvia Nagar, Delhi, had signed an agreement to sell 10.83-acre land for Rs 21 crore to the victim on June 30, 2021, and took Rs 3 crore from him as advance payment. The land is situated at Vipul World, Bhanohar Punjab village in Ludhiana district. The suspect allegedly duped the complainant as he neither returned the advance amount nor transferred the land in his name.

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The police have initiated a probe into allegations levelled by the complainant.