Delhi cops’ lathis echo in Ludhiana, youth take to streets

The youth took to the streets here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the student protests in New Delhi after a police crackdown on the protesters.

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The Delhi Police had resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge as the protesters, led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had taken out a march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament, seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper lek.

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In Ludhiana, youngsters, students, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) came out in support of the protesters even as it was drizzling in the evening.

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They gathered at Sarabha Nagar and alleged the Centre had not been able to handle the situation in New Delhi.

The protesters here addressed the gathering and condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for what they said were atrocities committed on the innocent youth who had reached the Capital from all over the country.

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The protestors raised slogans against the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deteriorating situation in New Delhi. The students were holding posters and placards with slogans against the Centre.

The students said that the “government can’t play with their lives and future, and the country can’t be run in an autocratic manner”.

Senior Congress leader Krishan Kumar Bawa, coordinator, All India Congress Committee (AICC) (OBC), led party workers from Ludhiana South in a protest condemning the police action against students demonstrating in New Delhi.

Carrying placards highlighting the alleged excessive use of force by the Delhi Police, the protesters expressed solidarity with the agitating students and demanded justice.

Bawa said the situation emerging from New Delhi had shaken the conscience of the nation. He alleged that the Centre had “crossed all limits” by allowing use of force against students who were staging a peaceful protest.

Bawa said, “My heart goes out to these children whom I saw being beaten mercilessly. The police personnel, too, are parents to children of the same age. They may have flinched at every lathi blow that landed on tender young bodies, yet duty compelled them to act. These were not hooligans, gangsters or anti-social elements; they were dream-filled children from ordinary middle-class homes, marching towards the Parliament to awaken their representatives from indifference.”

He praised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi for joining the demonstrators, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them and courting arrest in support of their demands.

According to Bawa, their action reflected solidarity with the nation’s youth and reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values.

Bawa alleged students from different parts of the country had gathered only to seek justice and demand accountability over the NEET paper leak, but met with police action.

He also appreciated the management of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi for extending humanitarian assistance to the protesting students by providing food, water, medicines and temporary shelter. Bawa said such acts reflected Sikh tradition of selfless service and compassion, as taught by the Gurus.

State child rights panel vice-chairperson calls for restraint

Expressing anguish over the treatment meted out to young protesters at Jantar Mantar, Gunjeet Ruchi Bawa, vice-chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, called for restraint, sensitivity and respect for the democratic rights of young citizens.

Reacting to the visuals of the police action during the students protest, Bawa said the images were “deeply disturbing” and left every child rights advocate questioning whether the nation’s youth were being heard or merely subdued.

The protest, led by students demanding accountability over examination irregularities and education reforms, witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with reports of injuries and widespread criticism over the use of force.