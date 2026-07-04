DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Delhi-Halwara flight passes 1st test; lands safely on second attempt amid bad weather

Delhi-Halwara flight passes 1st test; lands safely on second attempt amid bad weather

Pilot and Indian Air Force authorities ensure safe touchdown despite adverse weather conditions around the newly operational airport

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:16 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/Air India
Advertisement

The inaugural Air India flight from Delhi to Halwara (AI-481) on Saturday faced a major challenge due to inclement weather but landed safely on its second attempt, credits to coordinated efforts of the pilot and the Indian Air Force authorities.

Advertisement

According to available information, the aircraft, which took off from Delhi at 5.55 am, returned to the airport about 15 minutes later after developing a suspected technical glitch. It landed back in Delhi around 7 am, where it underwent a thorough technical inspection before being cleared for departure.

Advertisement

One of the passengers, requesting anonymity, said, heavy rain, strong winds and poor weather conditions around the Halwara Airport prevented the aircraft from landing the same flight on its first approach. The pilot then made a second attempt and landed the aircraft safely.

Advertisement

“When the plane finally landed safely at the Halwara International Airport, all passengers heaved a sigh of relief. It was truly a double test for the flight today,” the passenger said.

Halwara Airport Director Jagir Singh confirmed that the aircraft landed safely despite adverse weather conditions. He added that the Indian Air Force authorities and the pilot handled the situation efficiently, ensuring a safe landing and that there was no cause for concern.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, airport officials said all air-conditioning units at the terminal were functioning properly. An additional AC unit has been installed near the check-in counter, and eight insect-killer machines have been placed across the terminal.

The measures were taken after several passengers raised concerns on social media about inadequate facilities at the newly operational airport.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts