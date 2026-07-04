Delhi-Halwara flight passes 1st test; lands safely on second attempt amid bad weather

The inaugural Air India flight from Delhi to Halwara (AI-481) on Saturday faced a major challenge due to inclement weather but landed safely on its second attempt, credits to coordinated efforts of the pilot and the Indian Air Force authorities.

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According to available information, the aircraft, which took off from Delhi at 5.55 am, returned to the airport about 15 minutes later after developing a suspected technical glitch. It landed back in Delhi around 7 am, where it underwent a thorough technical inspection before being cleared for departure.

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One of the passengers, requesting anonymity, said, heavy rain, strong winds and poor weather conditions around the Halwara Airport prevented the aircraft from landing the same flight on its first approach. The pilot then made a second attempt and landed the aircraft safely.

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“When the plane finally landed safely at the Halwara International Airport, all passengers heaved a sigh of relief. It was truly a double test for the flight today,” the passenger said.

Halwara Airport Director Jagir Singh confirmed that the aircraft landed safely despite adverse weather conditions. He added that the Indian Air Force authorities and the pilot handled the situation efficiently, ensuring a safe landing and that there was no cause for concern.

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Meanwhile, airport officials said all air-conditioning units at the terminal were functioning properly. An additional AC unit has been installed near the check-in counter, and eight insect-killer machines have been placed across the terminal.

The measures were taken after several passengers raised concerns on social media about inadequate facilities at the newly operational airport.