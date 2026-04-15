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Home / Ludhiana / Delhi-Katra e-way boon for commuters from Ludhiana, Malerkotla

Delhi-Katra e-way boon for commuters from Ludhiana, Malerkotla

The 588-km expressway is expected to be completed by March 2027

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Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Ambulances use the Dehli-Katra Expressway to reach Ludhiana and Malerkotla from Vrindavan.
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The connectivity with Katra-Amritsar-Delhi Expressway, at Malerkotla, has proven to be a boon for commuters from Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Barnala and Sangrur districts.

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Though the 588-km expressway is expected to be completed by March 2027, residents of the region have started using the highway, albeit with extra caution at stretches, like one near Khanauri, where work is ongoing.

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Residents say they are willing to forego facilities like fuel stations, rest areas, parking and shops in view of the time and fuel they save by using the expressway. Though these facilities are a part of the expressway plan, they are yet to be made operational.

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Rahul Bector, who runs a travel service, said around express way saves almost 25 per cent time and fuel for most commuters via an interrupted journey between Patran and Khanauri.

Bector urged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure a minimal level of wayside amenities and night patrolling to boost morale of long-distance travellers, such as those headed to Delhi.

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Commuters said the expressway was a better option for those travelling to Agra, Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan. They can continue their journey on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, also known as Western Peripheral Expressway. It enables traffic from north India to bypass Delhi.

On its completion, the expressway is expected to reduce the distance from Delhi to Katra from 727km to 588km, and travel time from 14 hours to about six hours.

Traffic on Ludhiana-Khanna-Delhi national highway and Ludhiana-Malerkotla-Delhi road is also expected to ease with diversion of vehicles to the upcoming expressway.

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