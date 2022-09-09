 Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited : The Tribune India

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Physical possession of nearly 70% of area required to build 38.22-km stretch taken, say officials

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Work in progress for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 8

The land acquisition for the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, falling in Ludhiana district, has been expedited, the administration has confirmed.

A sum of Rs 455.22 cr, which accounted for 53.58% of the total awarded amount of Rs 849.62 cr, for the acquisition of 429.17 hectares of land has been awarded to the owners — Surabhi Malik, DC

The physical possession of around 70 per cent of the land required to build 38.22-km stretch of one of the six greenfield expressways identified under the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I and included in the list of 22 greenfield corridors in the Budget announcements for this fiscal, falling across 24 villages in Ludhiana district, has already been taken, the officials have said.

The 361.656-km proposed length of the 650-km-long expressway falls in Punjab.

The development assumes significance as the work to build the expressway was already awarded in April but due to the non-availability of the land falling under the project, the construction work could not begin on the ground.

DC Surabhi Malik said 68.6 per cent of the total 429.17 hectares area required for the expressway in the district has already been acquired and its physical possession has been duly taken to pave way for the construction work.

She disclosed that a sum of Rs 455.22 crore, which accounted for 53.58 per cent of the total awarded amount of Rs 849.62 crore for the acquisition of 429.17 hectares of land has been awarded to the owners of the land that has been acquired and taken under possession.

“The already acquired land that has been taken under possession will pave the way for construction of the 26.22-km expressway stretch,” she said.

Malik revealed that 100 per cent land required for the expressway in Jagraon sub-division (6.07-km) and Ludhiana East sub-division (2.15-km) has been acquired and possessed while 60 per cent land required for 18-km of the total 30-km stretch falling under Ludhiana West sub-division has also been acquired and possesses.

“The work to complete the ongoing acquisition proceedings for the remaining 12-km stretch in Ludhiana West has also been expedited and will be completed shortly,” the DC added.

According to the project report, the Punjab section of the 650-km-long expressway being constructed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore with completion deadline of October, 2023, begins from near Galoli village in Patiala and ends at Gurdaspur bypass. The proposed Amritsar greenfield connectivity starts from Nakodar and ends near the canal on Amritsar-Ajnala road.

The project alignment of Punjab section passes through Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts while the alignment of greenfield connectivity to Amritsar crosses through Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar districts.

To reduce travel time

The expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Amritsar/ Katra by about 40-km and provide travel time from Delhi to Amritsar within 4-4.5-hours and Delhi to Katra within 6-6.5-hours.

Since the four-lane access-controlled road expandable to 8 lanes being developed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) passes through Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, it will provide the shortest connectivity to industrial and economic hubs of Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Sangrur in Punjab, Ambala in Haryana, Kathua, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh.

After the long distance vehicular traffic shifting from existing national highways to the new expressway, resulting in lesser congestion leading to higher fuel savings and reduced travel time, the freight movement will also speed up and road safety of the traffic connecting the region will be enhanced with minimum distractions and conflict zones.

It will also provide shortest connectivity to important Sikh shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, and the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib international corridor in Punjab.

