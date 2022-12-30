Delhi-Katra special train to run today

Ludhiana, December 29
Northern Railway has announced that a special train between New Delhi and the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra will be run on December 30 to tackle with the heavy rush of passengers due to winter holidays.
The special train (01635) will leave New Delhi on December 30 at 11.30 pm and reach Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra) next morning at 11.20 am. On its return journey, the train (01636) will depart from Mata Vaishno Devi on January 1 at 11.50 pm and reach New Delhi next morning at 11.40 am.
The train would have stoppages at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalndhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat railway stations.
