Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 4

A Delhi-based resident, Shahabuddin, alleged that his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sania Navia and wife Nusrat Parveen had been kidnapped by a man staying in Aman Colony, Jaspal Bangar, here.

Not a serious case: Investigating Officer The investigating officer (IO) of the case, ASI Gurmukh Singh said the kidnapping was not a serious case, and he had other, ‘serious’ cases to probe. He said he was busy with Dasehra duties and hung up the phone on being contacted.

Shahabuddin, who is a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, claimed that his daughter and wife were kidnapped by a man, who is also a native of Sitamarhi, but now lives in Ludhiana. They were allegedly kidnapped from outside his house in Delhi.

The complainant alleged that it was only when he had reached his native village in Bihar to search for his wife and daughter that he was informed by a relative of the suspect that the missing duo had been kidnapped by him. For their safe release, the kidnapper was demanding Rs 20 lakh as ransom money and had asked to deliver the same at Ludhiana.

The complainant alleged that he had already lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station in Delhi last month and had now submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, as well, who had marked a probe to the Kanganwal police post.

Police post in-charge says unaware of case

The cops probing the case showed a careless attitude. In-charge of the Kanganwal police post, ASI Rajwant Singh, said he was unaware of any such incident and no complainant had contacted him. The complainant, who was present at the police post, asked ASI Rajwant to talk to this correspondent, but he refused.

Meanwhile, investigating officer (IO) ASI Gurmukh Singh said the kidnapping was not a serious case, and he had other ‘serious’ cases to probe. He said he was busy with Dasehra duties and hung up the phone.

Later, the police raided the place of the suspect at Aman Colony and questioned his wife.