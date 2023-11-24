Delhi man supplying illegal arms in Punjab, other states nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana Commissionerate arrested a Delhi-based illegal weapon supplier and seized four illegal pistols of .32 bore along with eight cartridges and four empty magazines from his possession. He had been supplying weapons to criminal elements in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other states.

The suspect has been identified as Gurtej Singh, a resident of Subhash Nagar, New Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said a tip-off was received by officials of the anti-narcotics cell that the Delhi-based man was in the city and he was possessing several illegal weapons and cartridges. Accordingly, a team was formed and a raid was conducted near the old Civil Hospital from where the suspect was nabbed and illegal weapons were seized.

A case under the Arms Act was registered and further questioning was on.

The man also has a criminal past as he is facing four cases, including attempt to murder registered in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, drug smuggling cases registered against him at Mohali, robbery case registered in Uttarakhand and a case under the Arms Act registered at Fatehgarh Sahib.

Supplied over 15 weapons in Punjab, other states

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran said Gurtej was in touch with some Meerut-based big weapon supplier. In the past, he had supplied over 15 illegal weapons to criminal elements in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other states. “The suspect used to buy weapon at Rs 40,000 and sell at Rs 60,000. His questioning is on to identify the Meerut supplier and even those miscreants to whom he supplied weapons,” the ADCP added.