Delhi minor girl gang-raped by 3 youths in hotel

Ludhiana, July 29

A 17-year-old girl, who had allegedly ran away from her home with a friend from Delhi, was gang-raped by three youths. They took her to a hotel on Brown Road and raped her multiple times from July 18 to July 23. They also made her objectionable videos.

The girl informed her family about the incident on July 23 after reaching home. She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, where after registering a zero FIR on July 26, the case file was transferred to the Ludhiana police.

As per information, on July 9 after a fight with her family, the victim came to Ludhiana with her friend by train. On July 11, the culprits lured her by offering a room to stay.

They told her that they would help both of them. They took both of them to a hotel in Subhani Building, where they kept her captive for six days and subjected her to sexual assault.

On July 22, the victim came to know that her mother’s health had deteriorated after which she returned to her home in Delhi the next day.

On checking CCTV cameras of the hotel, the police identified two of the suspects. The duo were identified as Gaurav and Manish. A case of rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered yesterday. The y are yet to be arrested.