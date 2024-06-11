Delhi, MP win titles in football tourney for visually impaired

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh survived some anxious moments before romping home triumphant as the teams lifted the titles in the boys’ and girls’ categories in the North and Central Zone Football Championship for the Visually Impaired, held here at the Punjab Agricultural University ground.

In the girls’ final, Madhya Pradesh toiled hard to tame Haryana at 1-0 to clinch the winners’ trophy while in the boys’ category, Delhi warded off stiff challenge from Uttrakhand before wrapping up at a score of 2-1 to lay their hands on the trophy.

The winners were given cash prize of Rs 20,000 each, in addition to the trophies.

Amit Dhawan of Vardhman Special Steels Limited was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony while Krishan Malik, secretary, Market Committee, Ambala, was the guest of honour.

Tanvir Daad, Gurvinder Singh, Rajinder Singh Cheema, Sukhwinder Kaur of Jeet Foundation, Satwant Kaur, Neelam and other members of the organising committee were among the others present on the occasion.

