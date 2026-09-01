Delhi-number car occupants open fire at Ludhiana petrol pump after tiff, vandalise vehicle

A minor dispute at a petrol pump near Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana escalated into a firing incident and later vandalism after occupants of a Delhi-registered car allegedly clashed with another customer.

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The incident took place at Kuber Petrol Pump on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

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According to a complaint filed by Raju Sharma, owner of the petrol pump and a resident of Tagore Nagar, the trouble began when a Punjab-registered Volkswagen Vento (PB04AE4914) arrived to refuel.

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The vehicle was supposed to be filled with diesel, but a pump attendant mistakenly filled it with petrol. An argument broke out between the vehicle's occupants and pump staff.

Around the same time, a Delhi-registered vehicle (DL1CR6500) arrived at the pump for petrol.

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The driver of the Vento allegedly stopped the Delhi vehicle from getting fuel, claiming that the pump employees were involved in fraud. The argument soon escalated into a confrontation between the two sides.

During the altercation, a man sitting in the Delhi-registered vehicle allegedly pulled out a pistol, brandished it and fired a shot into the air.

The gunshot triggered panic at the petrol pump, prompting employees to run for cover. The occupants of the Delhi vehicle then fled the spot. The Vento driver also left after parking the vehicle at the pump.

However, the matter did not end there.

At around 3:30 am, the person associated with the Delhi-registered vehicle allegedly returned to the petrol pump with four other men, who were reportedly armed. The group allegedly vandalised the Vento parked at the pump before fleeing the spot.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

Acting on the complaint, Police Division-8 registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Investigating Officer ASI Davinder Pal, in-charge of the Ghumar Mandi police post, visited the site and began a detailed probe.

Police are working to identify the culprits, including the person who allegedly fired the shot and those who accompanied him. Investigators are also examining the Delhi-registered vehicle and weapon allegedly used in the firing as part of the probe.