Delivery boy robbed of scooter

Ludhiana, December 4
Five unidentified miscreants took away the scooter of a food delivery boy when he was going to deliver food.
The victim, Parwinder Singh (25), from Gopal Nagar, said when he was going towards Jalandhar Bypass from the local bus stand side, five miscreants on two two-wheelers approached him from the rear and took away his scooter.
Two of the culprits were on a scooter while three were riding a motorcycle. After committing the crime, they managed to escape. A case has been registered under Section 379-B of the IPC on Sunday.
