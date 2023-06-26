Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

Environmental activists and members from various NGOs completed phase 9 of "Buddha Darya Padyatra - 2", raising demand for a pollution-free Buddha Nullah (Buddha Darya) and other water bodies. They gathered at Lohara Bridge of Sidhwan Canal on Sunday morning.

Sarabjit Singh Karwal, social worker from United Sikhs, said the event aimed to raise awareness and silently protest against the pollution of Buddha Nullah, Sutlej, and subsoil water. The gathering saw the participation of many new faces, who stood at different corners of the crossing and bridge. They efficiently managed the flow of traffic, holding placards around their necks and distributing fliers to engage with commuters. The objective was to motivate people to speak out against water pollution and the consequent shortage of water resources. Residents were also educated about the hazardous consequences of depleting environmental resources and the detrimental impact on human health caused by water pollution.

Karwal emphasised the decreasing water table in the state and its potential future effects. He encouraged the team members to actively engage in tree plantation, protect existing trees and forests, and raise awareness about rainwater harvesting to recharge the subsoil and prevent water scarcity.

During the event, the team members presented a memorandum to Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, who came at the protest site. Participants in the event included Ritu Malhan, Dr Baljit Kaur, Rupinder Kaur Jagdeo, and Col CM Lakhanpal (retired), among others.