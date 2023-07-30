Demands met, BKU activists lift dharna

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 29
Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) organised a dharna at Baurhai Kalan village and impeded work on construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under Bharatmala Project of the Centre.
The dharna was lifted when the National Highway Authority of India agreed to accept their demands to allow passage of water pipes and cable across the highway. Amarjit Singh Dhaler, president, Ahmedgarh block, alleged that NHAI had closed all passages allowing movement of residents on two sides of the expressway.
