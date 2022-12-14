Demarcation around Buddha Nullah to be completed in week

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The district administration will complete demarcation around the Buddha Nullah outside the MC limits within a week, said DC Surabhi Malik here today.

Presiding over a meeting with officials from Irrigation, Revenue and other departments, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said clear directions were issued to ensure identification of land belonging to the nullah as soon as possible.

ADC (Rural Development) Amit Panchal and Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retd), a member of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation State Task Force also attended the meeting.

Malik said the demarcation drive was started to demarcate the nullah outside the city limits due to which 22 acres were freed from encroachment and 7,000 plants were planted which have 90 per cent survival rate. Now, the remaining portion of the Buddha Darya is to be demarcated upstream and downstream of Ludhiana.

To finish the demarcation before the next plantation season in February, 2023, the DC gave the directions to officials. Forest Department officials were asked to give an estimate of fencing the encroachment-freed land.

The DC requested all residents, sarpanches and panches concerned to extend cooperation to the demarcation drive, thus helping out officials who are working to get encroachments removed from banks of the nullah. She also urged all land owners to cooperate for the demarcation process. Besides, she warned those persons in whose fields the saplings have been planted by the Forest Department to not to harm these. She said some persons who harm these were not doing their duty towards green Punjab instead, they were harming their coming generations and depriving them of their greenery and oxygen.

She said following the completion of demarcation, encroachments on both sides would be removed. Later, plantation and fencing would be carried out on the land.

The Deputy Commissioner said the state government had also released required funds for the speedy completion of the entire exercise. She said development of forest areas around the nullah would help strengthen the banks, besides preventing encroachments.