Demise of Indian student condoled

Doraha: The Marxist Communist Party of India (United), in an emergent meeting called on Wednesday under the presidentship of its state secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal, here, expressed grief over the demise of an Indian student in the war-torn Ukraine. The party has questioned the security of other Indian students stranded in Ukraine. It has called for immediate ceasefire and negotiations as more war would aggravate problems beyond control. It has asked the India Government to make speedy arrangements to bring students back home safe. TNS
Admission date extended
Ludhiana: The BCM College of Education authorities, Ludhiana, said the admission date for courses at the study centre under Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had been extended till March 5. Dr Manminder Kaur, programme coordinator, said the candidates could apply for fresh admission and re-registration by March 5. Principal Dr Monika Dua sad IGNOU was conducting December 2021 examination from March 4 in offline mode. The detailed information related to examination was available on the IGNOU’s official website.
Tribune Shorts
