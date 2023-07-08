Demolition drive on Mattewara forest land: GLADA action stirs up a hornet’s nest; PAC announces agitation on July 10

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 7

A demolition drive initiated by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in several villages — including Sekhowal, which comprises a vast area of the Mattewara forest land — has stirred up a hornet’s nest, with several groups of environmentalists raising the banner of revolt.

The activists say the drive is being carried out under the garb of removing encroachments and taking possession of the ‘acquired’ land for setting up a mega textile park under a Centrally-sponsored scheme in the area.

The Public Action Committee (PAC), an NGO that had been agitating for a long time to save the Mattewara forest and was staunchly opposed to setting up any industry in the forest land, today claimed that the GLADA action in the panchayat land had exposed the double standards of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann had announced last year that the textile park project had been cancelled and the panchayat land taken by the government, would be handed back to the panchayat.

PAC activists said during the drive, equipment of many farmers tilling the land had been damaged by machines.

“The panchayat land of 416 acres comprising Sekhowal and other villages was forcibly acquired by the then Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh. Bowing to pressure mounted by environmentalists and other public-spirited bodies, CM Mann had assured to return the land back to the village panchayat in a meeting with NGOs on July 11 last year,” said a spokesperson of the PAC.

The PAC has announced to hold a protest on in front of GLADA office here on July 10 to highlight the encroachment on 500 acres of government land and alleged attempts by senior officials to confuse city residents with regard to raising the matter of government land and panchayat land.

Move exposes govt's duplicity: NGO

