 Dengue continues to spread tentacles, cases cross 1,700-mark : The Tribune India

Dengue continues to spread tentacles, cases cross 1,700-mark

Dist turns second worst-hit in the state, malaria cases also rising

Dengue continues to spread tentacles, cases cross 1,700-mark


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 29

The dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, continues to spread its tentacles with the official figures confirming over 1,700 positive cases in Ludhiana district till Tuesday.

Multi-pronged drive underway, says DC

With no specific treatment for dengue, early detection of disease progression associated with the virus, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates. A multi-pronged campaign to test and give proper care to the patients is underway in district.

With this, Ludhiana has become the second worst-hit district in the state, the government has confirmed.

While 1,727 patients, including 1,007 local residents and 720 outsiders, have tested positive for the deadly virus that spreads to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (aegypti or albopictus) mosquito, another 3,276 suspected cases of dengue virus (DENV), which has four serotypes and it is possible to be infected four times, have also been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, this season so far.

The rise in the incidence of dengue, which ranges from subclinical disease (people may not know they are even infected) to severe flu-like symptoms in those infected, could be gauged from the fact that as many as 642 confirmed and 731 suspected cases have been added in the past 19 days with an average addition of 34 confirmed and 38 suspected patients daily as there were 1,085 confirmed, including 584 local residents and 501 outsiders, and 2,545 suspected cases here on November 10.

However, no death due to dengue has been reported in the district this year so far. Also, not a single case of chikungunya, which is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, has been reported in Ludhiana so far.

Though the incidence of malaria, a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans, was also on the rise, the number of cases was still under control at 32, with only four cases added to the tally in the past 19 days from the count of 28 reported in the district on November 10.

Sharing details, the Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune here on Tuesday that effective vector control measures were being taken for prevention and control of dengue, which requires sustained community involvement to improve the efforts substantially.

She disclosed that a sustained campaign was underway to visit the houses and places, especially of those infected and in their vicinity, to detect and check the breeding of mosquitoes that eventually spreads the DENV.

The joint campaign by the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation (MC) has so far issued 1,903 challans, including 1,148 by the Civil Surgeon’s office and 755 by the MC, for letting the mosquito breeding and virus spread.

Dr Sohal informed that a vigorous sampling drive was also underway and as many as 4,016 persons had been tested for dengue virus in the district till date. Of the total 1,54,999 houses visited by the health teams so far, 1,330 places were found positive while 1,375 of the total 2,60,409 containers checked till Tuesday were found positive for DENV.

She said special dengue wards had been created in the government health centres and 95 beds reserved for the virus patients in the district.

The official data revealed that 23 fresh confirmed and a single suspected case of dengue were reported on Tuesday, which took the cumulative figures to 1,727 confirmed, including 1,007 local residents and 720 outsiders, and 3,276 suspected cases.

While as many as 473 dengue patients had already been discharged after recovery from hospitals, 24 serious cases were still hospitalised in the district till this evening.

City most affected

Ludhiana city has reported maximum of 694 dengue cases with urban areas in the district contributing 756 patients, including 59 from Khanna and three from Jagraon so far. Of the 249 DENV cases from rural areas, the maximum of 54 were from Sahnewal, followed by 52 in Manupur, 45 in Koom Kalan, 21 Machhiwara, 15 Payal, 13 Samrala, 11 each in Raikot, Maloud and Sudhar, 9 Pakhowal, 6 Hathur and one confirmed case was recorded in Sidhwan Bet.

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

