Dengue larvae found at 150 sites

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 11

The Health Department has found dengue larvae from around 150 sites so far this season. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh had already issued an advisory to the people for the prevention of dengue and malaria.

The residents want from the Municipal Corporation (MC) to make it its plan public for controlling the mosquitoes. The MC’s fogging drive is yet to be started. The staff of the health department has found larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in accumulated water during the inspection at different locations in the city as per the information.

A city resident, Col (retd) CM Lakhanpal, said, “Both, the Health Department and theMC should launch massive awareness campaigns in every part of the city for prevention of dengue and malaria. The MC should disclose its plan regarding fogging drive and other measures to be taken for the prevention of these diseases in the city..”

A former councillor, Inder Aggarwa,l said he had submitted a request letter to MC authorities to start fogging drive to control the mosquitoes from May but it has not been started to date. He said, “The existing machines are not enough for the city. The MC must purchase more big machines to conduct fogging so that it can be done properly and timely in every part of the city. The MC should make its plan public as to how it will conduct fogging and create awareness for controlling the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in coming days.”

Meanwhile, the civic body has started issuing challans against the owners/occupiers of those properties where the mosquito larvae were found in stagnant water.

The MC’s Health Officer, Dr Vipul Malhotra, said the MC has issued 42 challans against the violators after the mosquito larvae were found in their properties. He, however, said that they have not received any instruction from the Health Department for starting the fogging drive in the city. “Once we get instructions from the Health Department, fogging drive would be initiated in the city”, he said.