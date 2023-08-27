 Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases : The Tribune India

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

93 found infected, 623 suspected cases so far; no death reported

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal leads a health team in checking breeding of mosquitoes in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 26

Cases of dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, are on the rise and have recorded almost four-fold spurt in positive patients in Ludhiana district this season, the Health Department has confirmed.

However, cases of malaria, a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans, are on the decline in the district this year, officials have said.

With no death due to dengue reported this year so far, Ludhiana has reported 93 confirmed cases till Friday, which were 258 per cent more than 26 positive dengue patients registered in the district till August 25 in 2022.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune that the district Health Department had launched a massive information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign to aware the public about do’s and don’ts to curb the rising trend of dengue fever.

She said special wards had been set up at government and private health institutions to admit and treat the dengue patients.

“An extensive drive to test and treat the suspected/ confirmed cases, besides door-to-door campaign to check the mosquito breeding, has been underway across the district to contain the further spread of the disease,” she said.

Dr Sohal led the team of the district Health Department in a door-to-door campaign to check the breeding of mosquitoes in the city on Friday.

District Epidemiologist Ramesh Kumar said 12 fresh patients had tested positive for dengue on Friday, taking the total count of the confirmed cases this season so far to 93, of which 18 patients were in serious condition and were admitted to different private hospitals for treatment.

He revealed that of the 12 fresh confirmed cases, seven were reported from rural areas while five more patients were on Friday tested positive from urban areas. Of the total 18 active cases so far, 12 were from rural areas while five active patients were from urban areas. He said 623 suspected cases of dengue had been reported in the district this season till Friday, which were almost double than 345 suspected dengue patients registered in Ludhiana till August 25 last year. On Friday, 25 fresh suspected dengue patients were reported in the district.

The District Epidemiologist said four confirmed cases of malaria had been reported in the district this season so far, which were less than half of nine malaria patients reported here till August 25 in 2022.

However, no casualty due to dengue was reported till date. Also, no case of chikungunya was reported in the district this season as yet.

Situation under control: HM

“I have reviewed the situation of vector-borne diseases post-heavy rainfall in the state, which is under control. The departments concerned have been directed to make collaborative efforts to control the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. The Local Government and Rural Development departments have been asked to ramp up cleanliness activities,” said Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister.

Fully geared up: CS

“We are fully geared up to tackle the onslaught of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases. Besides roping in private health institutions, government hospitals and dispensaries have been fully equipped to test and treat patients. Weekly activities against breeding of mosquitoes are also underway across the district,” said Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon.

