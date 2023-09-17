Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 16

With three more patients testing positive for dengue, the number of patients has gone up to 211 in the district this year. Today three fresh cases were reported and all the patients belonged to urban areas and were from Rani Jhansi Road, Kakowal Road and Basti Jodhewal.

At present there are 16 active cases out of which 12 belong to urban areas and four to rural areas.

In urban areas, active cases are from Kartar Nagar, Model Town, Guru Nanak Colony, GNE, Kakowal road, Vijay Nagar, Janta Colony, Vikas Nagar, Satjot Nagar, Basant Avenue, Rani Jhansi road and Basti Jodhewal.

Out of the four active cases from rural areas, two belong to Pakhowal block in village Pamal and Phullanwal, one from Sanhewal at Mundian Kalan and one from Koomkalan at village Laddiyan.

At present 16 patients are admitted out of which four are at DMCH, five at Deepak Hospital, four at Jain Hospital, one at GTB Hospital, one at Global Hospital and one at Vijayanand Hospital.

The Health Department has asked people to observe every Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their water coolers, flower vases, etc. so that there is no breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

“Improperly managed water storage tanks can be a major source of contamination. So, periodic maintenance and disinfection of the household water storage tank is necessary to maintain water quality. Water tanks may be disinfected at least twice a year, and water should be periodically tested for the presence of microbes and other contaminants,” added an official from the Health Department.

More than 80 per cent of the cases are being reported from urban areas as the city is congested and there is less open space than rural belt. “Population is also more in rural areas than cities and this is also one of the reasons for large number of cases from urban areas,” said a medicine specialist from government hospital.

Symptoms of dengue

The symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding.

#dengue