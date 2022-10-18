Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 17

Six more persons tested positive for dengue on Monday. Of the cases reported today, five belong to urban areas while one was reported from a rural area (Hatur). Till now, a total of 217 persons have tested positive for dengue. According to information shared by the Health Department, 155 positive cases belong to Ludhiana urban areas while 62 belong to Ludhiana rural areas. Maximum cases are being reported from the urban areas and as per health experts, dengue spreads more in crowded areas.

Till now, a total of 127 positive cases have been reported from Ludhiana city and 28 from Khanna, which total to 155 from Ludhiana urban.

Meanwhile rural areas have reported 62 cases. Twelve cases each have been reported from Koom Kalan and Manpur, 11 from Sanhewal, six from Malaud and Samrala each, five from Maachiwara, four from Sudhar, two each from Payal and Hatur and one each from Sidhwan Bet and Raikot. Pakhowal has reported no case so far in this season.

Medicine expert Dr Kulwinder Singh said cities had more population as compared to rural areas. “In cities, the mosquito vector lives in close contact with the crowded human host. Urbanisation, globalisation and lack of effective mosquito control are the main reasons for its spread. Congested areas with lack of proper sanitation facilities are the major reason for its quick spread,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said dengue was being transmitted by the bite of aedes mosquito, which usually targets people in the daytime and severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscles, and joint pains were the symptoms of the disease. She said any person having these symptoms should have only paracetamol tablets and consult doctor immediately.

