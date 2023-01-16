Dense fog affects rail traffic

Ludhiana, January 15
With no respite from freezing cold weather and thick blanket of fog, rail traffic in the region remains disturbed with many long-route trains being delayed for hours together causing huge inconvenience to travelling public. With inadequate covered seating area, passengers, including elderly persons, women and children were made to suffer vagaries of chilling cold on the railway platforms.
Passengers waiting to board their respective trains at the railway station were at the receiving end due to adverse weather conditions and uncertainty about tentative time of arrival of their trains and correct information was not available about late running trains. Waiting passengers were left to the mercy of railway venders selling eatables and hot beverages, who made the most of the situation, complained a Jammu-bound passenger.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...