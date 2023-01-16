Dense fog affects rail traffic

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 15

With no respite from freezing cold weather and thick blanket of fog, rail traffic in the region remains disturbed with many long-route trains being delayed for hours together causing huge inconvenience to travelling public. With inadequate covered seating area, passengers, including elderly persons, women and children were made to suffer vagaries of chilling cold on the railway platforms.

Passengers waiting to board their respective trains at the railway station were at the receiving end due to adverse weather conditions and uncertainty about tentative time of arrival of their trains and correct information was not available about late running trains. Waiting passengers were left to the mercy of railway venders selling eatables and hot beverages, who made the most of the situation, complained a Jammu-bound passenger.