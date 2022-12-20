Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

Amid dense fog and non-functional traffic lights, commuters faced chaos on Chandigarh Road, National Highway-5, on Monday. Traffic lights at Vardhman Chowk and Jamalpur Chowk on Chandigarh Road were lying defunct today, leaving commuters to face trouble.

Thousands of commuters pass through the stretch every day. A daily commuter on Chandigarh Road said dense fog and non-functional traffic lights led to chaos on the highway this morning.

“Vehicles come from all directions at these two major intersections on Chandigarh Road, here. Chances of mishaps remain high during dense fog. Hence, the authorities concerned must ensure proper functioning of the traffic lights,” he said.

A resident of Sector 39 on Chandigarh Road, Premjeet Singh, said: “It was a huge rush on the main road today as the traffic lights at Vardhman Chowk were not functioning since this morning. It was not even made functional till the evening. The department concerned must take corrective measures at the earliest.”

MC’s Executive Engineer (light branch) Manjitinder Singh said he would look into the matter and get the traffic lights inspected. However, he said the lights were earlier functional.

He said sometimes, the police also get the traffic lights switched off, as per their requirement.

