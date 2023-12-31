Dense fog throws life out of gear

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The district was gripped by cold wave conditions today.

A dense blanket of fog covered Ludhiana throughout the day and disrupted the life of residents. Sun was not visible which further aggravated the harsh weather conditions.

IMD’s Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has issued a red alert for tomorrow and warned Ludhiana residents of dense to very dense fog and people can experience a very cold day on the last day of 2023.

The maximum temperature recorded during the day was 12.4°C while minimum was 8.6°C.

“It was a very cold today and I was shivering throughout the day as the temperature plummeted below the normal level today. Thick fog added to the chill and dew in the morning felt like raindrops, said Harinder Singh, a city resident.

There is a possibility of further dip in the daytime temperature due to the dense fog,