Dense fog to continue for few days

Ludhiana, December 26
Thick layer of fog engulfed the city throughout the day. Commuters had a difficult time while driving due to the same.
Precautions
- Be careful while driving or outing through any means of transport
- Use fog lights during driving
- Be in touch with airlines and railways and state transport for to get updates regarding schedule of your journey
- Avoid outing if it’s not emergency, and cover the face while travelling
According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry with the possibility of dense fog during morning hours.
The maximum temperature recorded today was 18°C while minimum was 8.6°C.
Morning relative humidity was 97 per cent while evening was 78 per cent on Tuesday.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, dense to very dense fog is likely at many places in the state during the next two days but a large change is likely in the minimum temperature during the next three-four days in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
