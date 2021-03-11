Dental camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Five days free dental check-up, treatment and oral screening camp was organised at Jawandsons Private Limited, Chandigarh Road, by a team of 20 doctors from Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College and Hospital. The camp was held under the supervision of Dr Navdeep Kaur, Professor and Head, Department of Public Health Dentistry.

Patients were apprised about oral healthcare, brushing technique and tobacco cessation at the camp. They were also made aware of dental treatment to save tooth rather than wait for it to get decayed.

On first day of camp more than 200 patients were screened and given health education. Free medicines were also provided to them.