DEO leads mega enrolment drive

The new academic session has begun and with it, the enrolment campaign at government schools has accelerated. To speed up the admission campaign, a unique step has been taken by the District Education Officer (Elementary), Ravinder Kaur, which was celebrated as a ‘Mega Admission Day’ on Friday. Under this initiative the DEO as well as the deputy DEO, along with representatives from 992 primary schools, 112 centre schools, 19 BPOs of the district went from door to door in the areas under their jurisdiction to enrol students.

The DEO herself visited Sherpur Kalan, Dhandari Kalan, Kanganwal, Gyaspura, Dhandari Khurd and to conduct the door-to-door campaign and informed people about the facilities available at government schools, including free uniforms and books, mid-day meal, smart classrooms, clean environment and trained teachers.

The admission campaign was instrumental in spreading awareness among people about the government’s initiatives. A number of residents said they were unaware of the facilities available at government schools and expressed their faith in these, promising to enrol their children at nearby schools. The DEO said if children came to government schools parents would not have to pay hefty amounts as fee as is the case in private schools and children would receive a good environment and education.

Advertisement

Looking at reports of the mega enrolment campaign this evening, it was found that many parents did actually show confidence in government schools and got their children enrolled.