DEO recommends compensation for peon who died on poll duty

Ludhiana, May 24
Expressing grief over the death of an employee, Gurdeep Singh (46), who died due to suspected heart attack while performing poll duty in Khanna, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has recommended ex-gratia compensation for the family of the deceased. The recommendation has been sent to the Election Commission.
Gurdeep Singh (46) was working as a sewadar (peon) at the office of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Khanna. He was deputed on poll duty at the election office of SDM-cum-ARO Khanna, where he suffered a suspected heart attack while on duty on May 21.
An FIR was also lodged after his death at police station City-1, Khanna, under relevant provisions and the post-mortem was carried out at Khanna Civil Hospital, following which the deceased was cremated.
Expressing grief over the death of Singh, the DEO said that the administration had reached out to the family members of the deceased.
