DEO writes to principals to implement POCSO Act

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 22
The District Education Officer (Secondary) has written to all principals and teachers to strictly implement the POCSO Act to stop the physical exploitation of students.
The letter says that it should be ensured by the school authorities that the senior and junior students should not meet during recess. Besides, the DEO has asked the teachers and principals to teach the students about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’, so that they can freely share, if they are ever victimized. Besides, the doors of boys’ washrooms should be removed and the caretaker should ensure that not more than one student should go in at a time. The DEO writes that if any such incident is reported, the school authorities would be responsible. The letter came a few days after one such incident was reported at Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town. “A male student of Class III was exploited at the hands of three Class XI students. The school authorities maintained that simple videos were made of the boy and no sexual harm was done to him ,” said a teacher, wishing not to be quoted.
