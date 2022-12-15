Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 14

The dumping of waste and barricading done at certain points has been causing traffic hurdles due to delay in the completion of the elevated road project. ADCP Sameer Verma, officials of the company given the contract of the project and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) functionaries today took stock of the situation.

ADCP Verma was accompanied by NHAI deputy manager Navrit Singh Aulakh and company official TK Singh.

Verma asked company officials to deploy at least 25 traffic marshals at the points where traffic movement had been slowed or choked. The ongoing construction has also converted the highway into a narrow lane, becoming a cause of minor and major road mishaps every day.

“Our purpose is to provide immediate solution for the problem. Firm officials have agreed to deploy 25 traffic marshals on the Ferozepur road. They will ensure smooth traffic movement. They will also ensure that commuters do not face any danger while crossing the road near the under construction site. Our available traffic personnel are already discharging their duties for the purpose,” he said.

He said during inspection of the ongoing project from the Verka Milk plant chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk, he saw that diversion sign boards were not put up at some diversion points. At some points, unwanted barricading was kept which had converted the wide road into a narrow lane, slowing down the traffic movement. The ADCP also observed that service lanes were not kept in a good shape at some points and company officials were told to make them motorable.

The elevated road project from Samrala chowk to Ferozepur road had started in October 2017 and the project was supposed to be completed by 2020.

The project has already been missing deadlines, increasing the woes of commuters and residents. The 12.951-km elevated road is being constructed by the NHAI from the Octroi Post on Ferozepur Road (NH-95) to Samrala Chowk.