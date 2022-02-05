Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 4

Government school teachers, especially women, who got the final duty chart for elections, have expressed concern as many of them have been put on duties 70-80 kms away from their homes. The Punjab Government School Teachers Union said they had requested the Election Commission, Punjab, to put women teachers on election duties near their homes so that they did not face problems while commuting.

Tehel Singh from the union said he and his wife were working as government schoolteachers. “My wife has been deployed at Sahnewal, which is quite far from Sarabha village, where we reside. On February 20, polling staff will not be free before 9 pm. At that time, how would women return to their places? Is there any safety arrangement for them,” he asked.

Many other women teachers, deployed on duties far from their homes, would suffer in the absence of proper arrangements, said another teacher, Gurnam Kaur. Teachers said they should be deployed near their residences.