Punjab depot holders oppose home delivery of wheat flour, threaten to move HC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

Members of the Punjab Raj Depot Union on Monday raised their voice against the state government’s scheme of home delivery of ‘atta’ (wheat flour) to beneficiaries. They said they would move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the scheme.

The union members held a meeting in this regard here. President of the union Gurjinder Singh Sidhu said around 19,000 depot holders of the state would suffer as the government had given the distribution rights of wheat flour to an agency by ignoring the depot holders.

He said the government would spend Rs 670 crore on the scheme but it had failed to verify blue card holders.

He alleged that there were 37 lakh blue card holders in the state but 60 per cent of them don’t need the cards. A number of blue card holders have cars or motorcycles and also air conditioners in their homes.

He claimed that only about 40 per cent of the blue cards were genuine. Moreover, many of those who belong to the below poverty line segment had no blue cards.

He said the government should verify the blue cards in the state and cards of those persons who were not eligible for the scheme should be cancelled. Moreover, if the home delivery of the ‘atta’ scheme is launched, the depot holders would become unemployed and they would be forced to move the High Court against the scheme, Sidhu said.